US seems determined to help Ukraine win war says Polish official

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The US administration seems to be strongly determined to foster military outcomes that would be beneficial to Ukraine, the head of the National Security Bureau (BBN) has told PAP.

Paweł Soloch has met with Joe Biden’s administration officials, including the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and representatives of the Department of State and the Pentagon. Soloch also met with Republican Senator Jim Risch and think-tank experts.

The BBN head said in an interview with PAP on Thursday that “Washington representatives seem to be strongly determined to facilitate outcomes, including military ones, which would be beneficial to Ukraine.”

In the context of the upcoming election to the US Congress, Poland is trying to keep the Ukraine war in the focus of US elites, despite other pressing problems, including the energy crisis, Soloch said.

The BBN head also mentioned that he had talked about potential US support for Poland, which offers the biggest aid to Ukraine in relative terms and runs the risk of Russian hostility.

Soloch also reported that he had discussed China and the tensions surrounding Taiwan with US officials and said that Poland shares the view stated in Nato’s updated strategy, which sees China as a challenge to international order and security.