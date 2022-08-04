Over 400,000 Poles already received fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Since July 22 a second booster dose has been available for people in the 60-79 age group and an additional vaccination for people aged over 12 years with immune deficiency. Before, the fourth dose had been offered to everybody over 80.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Over 840,000 Poles have already registered for the second booster jab of coronavirus vaccine and 420,000 have already been vaccinated, a deputy health minister has announced.

“These figures are quite promising,” Waldemar Kraska told a Polish public radio programme on Thursday.

“There are over 4 million Poles who are entitled to receive the second booster jab,” he said, adding that nearly 25 percent had already registered.

Since July 22 a second booster dose has been available for people in the 60-79 age group and an additional vaccination for people aged over 12 years with immune deficiency. Before, the fourth dose had been offered to everybody over 80.

Referring to announcements by pharmaceutical companies, Kraska said that new vaccines would probably be available in early September.

He also encouraged Poles to get vaccinated now as, in his opinion, a new wave of Covid-19 infections would likely be seen at the turn of September and October.

Poland will likely allow a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to be given to people aged over 18 in September.