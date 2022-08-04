Justice minister hopes lower house will amend Penal Code

According to Ziobro, the harshest punishment is needed in the case of the most severe crimes, like paedophilia, rape or homicide, and in the case of the most degenerate criminals.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The Polish justice minister has sharply criticised the upper house of parliament’s rejection of an amendment to the Penal Code envisaging harsher penalties for the most serious crimes.

“I believe that this bad decision made by the criminal defence front in the Polish Senate… will be overthrown in the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament – PAP), where, fortunately, the United Right has a majority,” Zbigniew Ziobro said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Senate (upper house of parliament – PAP) rejected an amendment to the Penal Code envisaging tougher penalties for the most severe crimes, and introducing a life sentence without the possibility of parole and the confiscation of a vehicle for drunk driving, among other changes.

The Senate explained that, “according to the majority of senators, the amendment was to introduce tougher penalties in an unjustified way.”

“In their opinion, such far-reaching changes to the law should be debated by the codification committee,” the Senate wrote in a statement.

According to Ziobro, the harshest punishment is needed in the case of the most severe crimes, like paedophilia, rape or homicide, and in the case of the most degenerate criminals.