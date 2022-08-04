Pulse of Culture 04.08

The world-famous Edinburgh International Festival Friday will kick off on August 5.

Taking place in the capital of Scotland, this festival is one of the largest and one of the oldest events of this kind. It is indisputably the most famous. Plays, operas, and musical performances will be accompanied by exhibitions and panel discussions. The festival will last until August 28.

Other cultural events discussed in this episode were: the National Library of Tunisia works diligently to digitise the extensive press archives; as a part of his “Currency Project”, Damien Hirst prepares to set fire to 10,000 of his paintings; DJs in Kyiv organise events to bring relief from war to the city population while helping to support the army and clean up the debris; the latest edition of “Direction Art”, a directory of Poland’s contemporary art market, published.