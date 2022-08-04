Chinese missiles land in Japan’s EEZ while Pelosi continues her Asia tour

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Tokyo as part of her Asia tour that brought her also to Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea. In the meantime, the Japanese Minister of Defence confirms that five Chinese missiles were fired during the muscle-flexing military exercise organised by Beijing to show its displeasure at Pelosi visiting what they consider a breakaway province, landing in the sea within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“To have five Chinese missiles fall within Japan’s EEZ like this is a first,” Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi told the reporters on Thursday. “We have protested strongly through diplomatic channels,” added the Minister.

Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone stretches 200 nautical miles (370 km) from the outer limits of Japan’s territorial waters. North Korean missiles have fallen in another part of Japan’s EEZ in the past, including several earlier this year.

The largest exercises China ever conducted in the Taiwan Strait, began as scheduled at midday and included live-firing in the waters to the north, south, and east of Taiwan. They are being understood as a show of strength by the Beijing government, which protested vehemently against the planned visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island nation.

Speaker Pelosi was the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years and this has caused a rise in tensions in the region. In accordance with the “One-China Policy”, Beijing perceives Taiwan as a rebel province, and a visit made by an official of Pelosi’s calibre is seen as challenging to the policy.

Meanwhile, The Japanese Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is currently in the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, where the ASEAN summit is taking place, strongly condemned China’s ballistic missile launch. In this, he seconded the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also present at the Phnom Penh meeting.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also reacted to the heightened tensions in the Pacific region, suggesting that China’s behaviour is an overreaction.

“The visit of Nancy Pelosi is no reason for China to overreact or threaten Taiwan or to use threatening rhetoric,” Stoltenberg told Reuters reporters. “The United States and other NATO allies have paid visits with high-ranking officials to Taiwan regularly over the years, and therefore this is no reason for China to overreact,” Stoltenberg pointed out.

Japan’s urging Beijing to resolve tensions with Taiwan peacefully is seen as the reason for China cancelling its foreign minister’s visit to Japan.