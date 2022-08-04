F-22 Raptors in Poland for Air Shielding mission

Mariusz Błaszczak wrote that the six machines have already arrived at the Łask air force base in central Poland.

The US Air Force’s F-22 Raptor fighters will participate in a Nato Air Shielding mission over the Alliance’s eastern flank, Poland’s defence minister wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Mariusz Błaszczak wrote that the six machines have already arrived at the Łask air force base in central Poland.

NATO Air Shielding is a mission designed to increase protection against air threats for the eastern member states by building a defensive shield from the Baltic states to the Black Sea.