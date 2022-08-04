Gaz-System to build first gas pipeline for floating gas terminal

Polish natural gas transmission network operator Gaz-System has received the first of three permits needed to build onshore gas pipelines for the country's planned floating gas storage facility.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Polish natural gas transmission network operator Gaz-System has received the first of three permits needed to build onshore gas pipelines for the country’s planned floating gas storage facility.

Gaz System will first build a 53-kilometre long Kolnik-Gdansk (northern Poland) pipeline for the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), which will be located in the Gulf of Gdansk, the company said in a Thursday press release.

The FSRU off Gdansk will re-gasify Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from gas tankers in the Baltic Sea.

“We have obtained the first of three sets of construction permits required for the 250-kilometer onshore section of the FSRU project. After the permit process has been completed and contractors have been selected, we plan to immediately start construction work on this investment,” said Gaz System CEO Tomasz Stepien.

The onshore part of the FSRU also includes two other gas pipelines, both currently in the design stage, an 86-kilometre-long stretch from Gardeja to Kolnik, and a 128-kilometre one from Gustorzyn to Gardeja. The pipelines will enable the shipment of gas, previously collected and regasified at the FSRU, to the central region of Poland.

The commissioning of the FSRU is planned for the years 2027/2028.