Polish, US security execs discuss Ukraine

Pawel Soloch and Jake Sullivan reviewed the current situation in Ukraine and progress in aiding it against Russia. They also discussed proposals regarding aid to countries who are currently supplying arms to Ukraine forwarded by Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

The situation in Ukraine and aid to the country in its defensive war against Russia dominated Thursday talks in Washington between the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau (BBN) and the security advisor to the US president, the BBN informed on Twitter.

Soloch and Sullivan also spoke about progress in implementing decisions made at the Nato summit in Madrid, especially regarding military reinforcements on the eastern Nato flank, and also discussed further Polish-US cooperation in defence and energy.