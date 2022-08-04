Poland fully stocked with gas for winter, minister says

"We are well secured for the (winter – PAP) season. Our gas reserves are full and all supplies are taking place. We will be warm this winter," Anna Moskwa said.

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/PAP/EPA

Poland’s gas reserves are fully stocked and gas supplies are taking place according to plan, the climate and environment minister said on Thursday.

Anna Moskwa told the Polsat News TV channel that the reserves will help Poles avoid heating problems during the winter season.

“We are well secured for the (winter – PAP) season. Our gas reserves are full and all supplies are taking place. We will be warm this winter,” Moskwa said.

Moskwa also said Poland received gas from several sources after Russia cut it off from supplies, including Germany, the Czech Republic and Lithuania.

On top of that, the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline to link Norwegian gas resources with Denmark and Poland should officially open on September 29. It will be capable of carrying 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year to Poland and 3 bcm from Poland to Denmark.

Moskwa added that Poland has a contract with a Danish partner, Oersted, for deliveries of 6 bcm of gas. According to her, Poland extracts 3 bcm of gas locally, and other contracts, mid- and long-term, are being negotiated.

She added that Poland was also stocking up on coal, with transports arriving on a running basis and countrywide distribution already under way.

Recently the head of the Polish Energy Group (PGE) said that 11 ships were underway with 700,000 tonnes of coal for the company.