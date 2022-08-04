China fires missiles across Taiwan Strait

The situation in the Taiwan Strait neared a boiling point on Thursday when the Chinese military allegedly fired ballistic missiles across the Taiwan Strait, as seen in a video published on Twitter and based on a report by AFP.

AFP said journalists saw “projectiles fired by Chinese army into Taiwan Strait”.

An account named “World Military News” posted a video on Twitter possibly showing the Chinese missiles fired as part of China’s provocative military exercise.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday when Chinese warships and aircraft were reported to briefly cross the median line dividing Taiwan and China; the latter having claims to the territory of the former.

As reported by Reuters who was informed by a Taiwan source on Thursday, around 10 Chinese navy vessels crossed the median line and remained in the area from Wednesday night through to midday on Thursday.

Moreover, multiple Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed the median line on Thursday morning, the Reuters source said. The person refused to identify themselves due to the sensitivity of the matter.

In order to monitor the situation and up its readiness, Taiwan deployed missile systems that would track Chinese air force activity near the median line.

Taiwanese vessels remained stuck to the median line to monitor Chinese navy activity, the Reuters source said.

G7 slams China’s ‘aggressive’ military drills

On Wednesday, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the High Representative of the European Union released a statement in which they reaffirmed “shared commitment to maintaining the rules-based international order, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and beyond.”

“We are concerned by recent and announced threatening actions by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), particularly live-fire exercises and economic coercion, which risk unnecessary escalation. There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally. The PRC’s escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region,” the statement reads.

The G7 FMs also called on China “not to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the region, and to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means.”