LIVE: 162nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: 162nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The fires of war do not seem to die down in Ukraine as the country enters the 162nd day of the Russian invasion while Belarusian special operations forces are conducting a combat readiness check on the border to Ukraine, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

07:39 CEST

New: Russian forces are likely using the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Enerhodar to play on Western fears of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine, likely in an effort to degrade Western will to provide military support to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. https://t.co/bGTPARd2dZ pic.twitter.com/7EkakGfz8f

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) August 4, 2022

#Belarusian special operations forces are conducting a combat readiness check on the border to #Ukraine, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/iF7gu0bLdK

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 4, 2022

06:40 CEST

The #UnitedNations will send a mission to the occupied territory of Ukraine to investigate the circumstances of the massacre in the penal colony of #Olenivka, where 53 #Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, @antonioguterres reports. pic.twitter.com/ByADKslICY

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 4, 2022


