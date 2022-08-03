Taiwan expected US moral support: Expert on Pelosi’s visit

Taiwan expected the US moral support, Piotr Plebaniak, a Polish sociologist who is currently in Taiwan, told TVP World, commenting on the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the country.

As he pointed out, “the most important need of Taiwan is to bring stability to the region and make sure that the country is considered an important part of the international community.”

E. Wayne Merry from the American Foreign Policy, our second guest this evening, pointed out that since everything indicates that Ms Pelosi will be replaced soon, as many consider her to be controversial and “too old for the job”, her presence in Taiwan was probably her last international “outing”.

