World News 03.08

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has completed her visit to Taiwan in a powerful show of support for the island nation despite Chinese opposition. Meanwhile, the world hopes that the release of Ukrainian grain exports will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has completed her visit to Taiwan in a powerful show of support for the island nation despite Chinese opposition. The stop was the first time such a high-ranking American official has visited the country in the last twenty five years.

Taiwan holds military drills

In light of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Beijing has carried out extensive military drills around the island. Although Chinese military manoeuvres would normally not be anything out of the ordinary for the Taiwanese, given current international tensions, they have started to prepare for the worst.

Ukrainian exports unlocked

World hopes that the release of Ukrainian grain exports will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis.

Situation “out of control” at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency has described the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant controlled by Russia as “out of control”. He urged Russia and Ukraine to permit a team of experts inspect the facility, in order to avoid an accident.

OPEC to increase oil production

OPEC countries have agreed to increase oil production to 100,000 barrels per day. This is one of the smallest production increases since the nineteen eighties.

Belarusian journalist imprisoned by regime

A Belarusian Court handed down its verdict today in the trial of Iryna Slaunikava, a journalist for Polish Public Television (TVP). She was found guilty of “creating an extremist organisation” and sentenced to 5 years in a penal colony.

Lithuania introduces new migration regulations

From August 1, Lithuania eases hiring requirements for foreign nationals. The country’s Interior Minister announced that Lithuanian parliament during its upcoming fall session will try to establish a policy of turning away irregular migrants. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex Fundamental Rights Office has criticised Lithuania for the collective entry ban for migrants.

Abortion legalised in Kansas

In a major victory for abortion activists, the conservative US state of Kansas decided to protect abortion rights following a referendum. It was the first referendum to put the issue to the test after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade law.

Webb telescope explores the deep space

NASA released new high resolution pictures of deep space from the James Webb telescope. The best telescope in history is bringing lots of useful data for scientists concerning the shape of the early universe, but also stunning photographs.