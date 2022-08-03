EC grants EUR 171 mln to five refugee-hosting countries

Albert Zawada/PAP
The European Commission has granted EUR 171 million to projects supporting refugees in Cyprus, Spain, Greece, Italy and Poland.
The money will finance projects in EU member states affected by influx of refugees.
In Poland, the funds will go to the Polish branch of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and will finance direct aid and facilitation of return procedures.
