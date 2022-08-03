Partial mobilisation in Nagorno-Karabakh due to tensions with Azerbaijan

The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities have announced a partial mobilisation due to the growing tensions with Azerbaijan. Clashes have been taking place there for several days where – according to the Azerbaijanis living there – four Armenian soldiers have already been killed and 15 wounded.

Nagorno-Karbach is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but gained independence from Baku after the war of the late 1980s and early 1990s, with the support of Armenia. In 2020, the Azeris launched a successful offensive retaking most of the lost territory, cutting it almost completely off from Armenian territory.

Despite the signing of a ceasefire, exchanges of fire are frequent along the demarcation line. Compliance with the agreement was to be guarded over by the Russian peace forces.

Following Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Azerbaijan has now become an important partner for the European Union. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed an agreement in mid-July in Baku for the increase of Caspian gas supplies to the Old Continent.

“We are opening a new chapter in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Ms von der Leyen said, adding that in view of Russia’s making use of energy resources as a weapon, the Union has set its sights on diversification of supplies.

The bilateral agreement with Azerbaijan envisages doubling exports to Europe, to 20 billion cubic metres per year through the Southern Gas Corridor by 2027.