Pulse of Culture 03.08

Passengers of the train to culture are convinced that travel educates. Kulturzug is a regular rail trip between Berlin and Wrocław, during which passengers are served unique cultural experiences related to Polish and German culture.

These include concerts, exhibitions and meetings with writers from both countries. The train’s passengers also take part in various cultural events.

The trains run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Learn more about this and many other cultural events worldwide by watching the full episode above.