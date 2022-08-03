Landscape after a dirty battle. Views don’t matter, positions count

Asked who among the candidates for his successor he would be able to support, Boris Johnson replied: “Anyone, except Rishi Sunak”. The treacherous minister does not, in his view, deserve support or a good word.

Isn’t this the dirtiest campaign ever? – wondered the Politico website in its London edition after just the first days of the intra-party campaign to elect a new leader of the British Conservatives following the departure of Boris Johnson. It was not alone in this opinion. The British media are full of lamentations over the messy style in which the race is being run.

Public regicide

This style should actually come as no surprise, given how party colleagues forced Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister.

The blow was dealt to him not by the rank-and-file MPs, the so-called backbenchers (who sit in the House of Commons on the back benches; the first rows on either side are occupied by members of the government and the opposition shadow cabinet – ed.), who for some months had individually, in accordance with the rules, made statements announcing that they had lost confidence in the Prime Minister and therefore did not accept his leadership. Johnson was swept away by a collective rebellion by politicians at the top of the party, including many ministers, frightened that his rule would discourage voters from the Conservative Party, as a result of which it would lose the election and they might forfeit their seats.

By Teresa Stylińska

Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski