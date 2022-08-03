Most Poles believe in not succumbing to Russia – poll

Mykola Kalyeniak/PAP

The majority of Poles (60 percent) say the fight against the Russians in Ukraine should be continued and no concessions made to them, the latest study by the CBOS pollster shows.

At the same time, nearly every fourth respondent (23 percent) believes that peace is more important, even at the price of territorial concessions from Ukraine, according to the Wednesday-published survey.

Although the survey shows that some 40 percent Poles are now convinced that Russia’s war on Ukraine will not spread to other countries, three out of four respondents (75 percent) feel it threatens Poland’s security.

CBOS ran the survey on a sample of 1,084 people on June 26 – July 7.