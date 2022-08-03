Gov’t will try to curb electricity, gas prices, spokesperson says

Mueller said the government's new energy solutions were planned as a complex programme for households using not only gas and electricity but also other energy sources like pellets, oil or biomass.

The government will take steps to see that gas and electricity prices do not rise as much as predicted by Poland’s power regulator URE and energy operators, the government spokesperson informed on Wednesday.

Mueller’s words followed the prime minister’s Tuesday announcement that a bill introducing aid instruments for non-coal-heated households will be ready by Thursday.

“We will undertake further moves (to ensure that – PAP) gas and electricity prices do not rise as high as URE and some companies have predicted,” Mueller said in Słupsk, northern Poland.

In July, the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, passed an act introducing a PLN 3,000 (EUR 631) coal allowance for households with coal-fired heating.

Mueller said the government’s new energy solutions were planned as a complex programme for households using not only gas and electricity but also other energy sources like pellets, oil or biomass. He added that the support should focus on areas where the prices hikes are the biggest.