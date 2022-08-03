ASEAN FMs meet in Cambodia, Myanmar absent

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers, all but Myanmar’s, descended on Phon Penh to take part in a plenary session on Wednesday.

The session opened up with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stating that more executions of prisoners in Myanmar would force a reconsideration of a peace plan. The 10-member bloc had been pressing on Mynamnar to make good on a five-point peace “consensus” it agreed to last year. Moreover, ASEAN condemned the recent execution of four democracy activists by the Myanmar junta.

It was on July 25 that Myanmar’s junta executed four male democracy activists accused of helping carry out what its state media called “terror acts”. This was the first series of executions conducted in decades in the Southeast Asian country. The executed individuals included a democracy figure and former lawmaker Kyaw Min Yu as well as hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw. The four had been charged under the counter-terrorism law and the penal code and the punishment was conducted under the prison’s procedures.

The executions were met with fierce condemnations worldwide. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the Myanmar junta’s execution would further isolate Myanmar from the international community. The official went on to say that the move would sharpen national sentiment and deepen the conflict and that it went against Japan’s repeated urging to settle the situation in Myanmar peacefully as well as its demands to free detainees.

Both the US and France condemned the executions, with the former, through the lips of its National Security Council spokesperson, calling the deed “the Burmese military regime’s heinous execution.” This was followed by State Department spokesperson Ned Price who called on countries to ban sales of military equipment to Myanmar as well as the ASEAN grouping to maintain precedent of barring junta representatives from regional meetings.

This is precisely what happened during the Monday ASEAN summit. The bloc has since late last year barred the Myanmar junta from joining its meetings due to its lack of progress in implementing the peace plan. Myanmar is not represented at this week’s meeting also because its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.

Myanmar’s junta deflected global accusations by saying the executions were lawful and carried out in the name of justice for the people.

China avoided directly commenting on the executions and restricted itself to saying, via its MFA’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, that all parties in Myanmar should work to properly resolve conflicts within its constitutional framework. The official went on to claim that China always upheld the principle of non-interference.

But Mr Lijian, born in 1972, seems oblivious of his country’s history, namely the Chinese annexation of Tibet on October 7, 1950.