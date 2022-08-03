LIVE: 161st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

On the turn of the 160th and 161st day of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Russian invaders shelled the cities of Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Makiivka.
08:02 CEST
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 3 August 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/GfaJRMrKv7
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1I5Vh63lf8
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 3, 2022
07:47 CEST
Most donors were reportedly from the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Israel.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 3, 2022
07:35 CEST
Vladimir #Jabarov, first deputy head of the Committee on foreign issues of #Russia’s Federation Council declared that Russia is a “natural ally” of #China.
“I think if China takes tough action against #Taiwan, we will not obstruct,” he said. pic.twitter.com/V40njNSpGF
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 3, 2022
07:23 CEST
This night, occupied #Donetsk and #Makiivka were shelled by #Russian invaders. pic.twitter.com/zA7t8YDcjH
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 3, 2022
07:00 CEST
#Russian invaders shelled the city of #Mykolaiv. Mayor Oleksandr Siankevich confirmed the information about the shelling. A fire broke out in one area of the city and a supermarket was demolished in another one. pic.twitter.com/yfUpRpOUp6
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 3, 2022
