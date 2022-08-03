LIVE: 161st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

On the turn of the 160th and 161st day of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Russian invaders shelled the cities of Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Makiivka.

08:02 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 3 August 2022

07:47 CEST

Most donors were reportedly from the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Israel.

07:35 CEST

Vladimir Jabarov, first deputy head of the Committee on foreign issues of Russia's Federation Council declared that Russia is a "natural ally" of China.

"I think if China takes tough action against Taiwan, we will not obstruct," he said.

07:23 CEST

This night, occupied Donetsk and Makiivka were shelled by Russian invaders.

07:00 CEST

Russian invaders shelled the city of Mykolaiv. Mayor Oleksandr Siankevich confirmed the information about the shelling. A fire broke out in one area of the city and a supermarket was demolished in another one.

