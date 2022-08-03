You are here
Home > News > LIVE: 161st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: 161st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

On the turn of the 160th and 161st day of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Russian invaders shelled the cities of Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Makiivka.

08:02 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 3 August 2022

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/GfaJRMrKv7

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1I5Vh63lf8

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 3, 2022

07:47 CEST

Most donors were reportedly from the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Israel.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 3, 2022

07:35 CEST

Vladimir #Jabarov, first deputy head of the Committee on foreign issues of #Russia’s Federation Council declared that Russia is a “natural ally” of #China.

“I think if China takes tough action against #Taiwan, we will not obstruct,” he said. pic.twitter.com/V40njNSpGF

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 3, 2022

07:23 CEST

This night, occupied #Donetsk and #Makiivka were shelled by #Russian invaders. pic.twitter.com/zA7t8YDcjH

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 3, 2022

07:00 CEST

#Russian invaders shelled the city of #Mykolaiv. Mayor Oleksandr Siankevich confirmed the information about the shelling. A fire broke out in one area of the city and a supermarket was demolished in another one. pic.twitter.com/yfUpRpOUp6

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 3, 2022


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top