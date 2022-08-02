Business Arena 2.08

On Tuesday’s episode, Business Arena’s host Rafał Tomański kicked off the show with the main stories which were: the economic cost of cyber attacks and 500 Polish investors ready to rebuild post-war Ukraine.

A successful cyber attack can cause major damage to a business. It can affect its bottom line, as well as the business’s standing and consumer trust. The impact of a security breach can be broadly divided into three categories: financial, reputational and legal. In 2021, experts predicted a 12 percent bump in global cybersecurity spending to around USD 150 bn. In 2022, experts predict that spending will either hold steady or rise. By 2025, the cumulative spending could be as high as USD 1.75 trillion. We discussed all the economic impacts of cyberattacks with Noam Markfeld, head of Global Sales Infognito, a Tel Aviv-based firm developing solutions to data security and system masking of companies.

Also on the programme:

– Poland will present the offer to Ukraine. Over 500 Polish companies want to rebuild this country.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

– “Immigration Paradise” – until recently that was how Germany was defined. Of course, it was helped by Angela Merkel’s open-door policy, who decided to accept refugees from Syria. Germany was hailed as the world`s best country to live in. Recently, however, immigration rates have declined sharply.

– Only 200 metres wide, but 170 kilometres long and 500 meters above sea level. No roads, cars, or emissions, The Line City will run on 100 percent renewable energy and 95 percent of the land will be preserved for nature. People’s health and well-being will be prioritised over transportation and infrastructure, unlike in traditional cities.

– U.S.-based energy utility AES Corp (AES.N) plans to develop a major offshore wind farm in Vietnam. The wind farm estimated to cost USD 13 bn and with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts (MW), would be built off Vietnam’s central province of Binh Thuan.