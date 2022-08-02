World News 02.08

A Russian court rules that defenders of the Azovstal plant are members of a “terrorist organisation”, the US takes out an Al-Qaeda leader, and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi visits Taiwan in spite of fierce protests from Beijing. This and much more are in the Tuesday edition of World News.

The Kremlin brands Azov soldiers ‘terrorists’

The Azov Regiment, whose soldiers have fallen into Russian hands after the destruction of Mariupol, was declared a terrorist organisation by a court in Moscow. Don Arleth, our correspondent in Odesa, spoke to the son of an Azov Regiment soldier who died in Mariupol.

Ukraine still fighting

Another Russian missile attack took place in the west of Ukraine. The war-torn country continues to defend itself from the Russian occupiers. At the same time, western leaders continue to support the invaded nation, Polish Foreign Minister visited Bucha and met with president Zelenskyy.

Leader of al-Qaeda dead

Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul as a result of a US operation. The death of the al-Qaeda deputy leader was announced by US President Joe Biden. Does this mean the end of this terrorist organisation?

Eyes on Taiwan

The eyes of the world are on Taiwan as US Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has begun her trip to Asia. Despite fierce opposition from Beijing, Speaker Pelosi has landed in Taiwan.

Kosovo roadblocks removed

Roadblocks set up in northern Kosovo near the border with Serbia have been removed. NATO officials reacted immediately to the growing tensions in the region, sending troops to the barricades to oversee their removal. Serbian president has been warned by the Alliance not to escalate the situation any further.

Protests in support of Belarusian media

A demonstration was held in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in Warsaw in defence of Iryna Slaunikava, a journalist working for the Polish public broadcaster TVP. Slaunikava is facing up to four years in a Belarusian prison.

Fears of nuclear war

As tensions are on the rise globally, many are concerned with the possibility of the unthinkable: a nuclear war. Although anything seems to be possible, given the current conflicts, many of the world’s leaders have condemned the idea of using nuclear weapons under any circumstances, recalling painful lessons of the past.

Ukrainianian grain to arrive in Istanbul

As Kyiv announced Tuesday, mandatory evacuation from the war-torn Donetsk region has begun, and in the meantime, the first shipment of grain that left Ukraine was expected in Istanbul after midnight.

More oil on global markets

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries has just announced it will expand its crude oil output. The effects could be felt immediately, as the price of crude oil sank by 4 precent.

Europe on fire

Fires are spreading around the globe, as both firefighters and residents struggle with the blaze. Despite all precautions, wildfires wreak havoc in Europe and the United States, bringing local life to a standstill.

World News’ guest

TVP World’s special correspondent to Ukraine Don Arleth interviewed Hennadii Trukhanov, the Mayor of Odesa, to ask him how the people of the city which is under perpetual threat of bombardment and possibly assault are coping with the situation.