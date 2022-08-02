Pulse of Culture 2.08

The 14th edition of the Manifesta Biennial of contemporary art is currently underway in Pristina, Kosovo.

Taking place between July 22 and October 30, The Manifesta Biennial boasts a 100-day programme of art, performances, events, and workshops. Being one of the most important cyclical art events in Europe, it has attracted hundreds of artists from more than 30 countries.

