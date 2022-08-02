Eastern Express 2.08

More than 30 years after the outbreak of war in Yugoslavia and 23 years after NATO air strikes on Yugoslavia, the Balkans are simmering once more. The flashpoint, again, is Kosovo: recognised by over a hundred countries worldwide as Europe’s youngest state. The current conflict taking place on the border with Serbia is significant considering that Belgrade’s ally is Russia, currently conducting the invasion of Ukraine. Could the turmoil on the border of these two Balkan states lead to a dangerous escalation?

In 1999, under American pressure, NATO decided upon air strikes against Serbia and Montenegro. The decision is considered by some as one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Alliance.

The direct consequence was opening the way for Kosovo’s independence, which it proclaimed in 2008. It did not take long for Russia to use this precedent created by the formation of an independent Kosovo against Georgia and Ukraine.

Moscow has caused consternation among Serbs, their prime European ally, by comparing the separatist republics within the Donbas to the situation in Kosovo. In the summer of 2008, after the war in Georgia, Russia recognised the independence of Ossetia and Abkhazia, and in 2022, of the Donetsk and Luhansk self-proclaimed republics.

Still, many countries around the world refuse to recognise Kosovo, arguing that from the point of view of international law it is part of Serbia. For some countries, this seems a politically-driven decision: the Spanish authorities were afraid that if they were to accept such “arbitrary” independence of Pristina, then they may have to face their own separatist movements, such as in Catalonia. Similar reasons seem to be guiding Georgia and Cyprus, among others.

Eastern Express’ guest



