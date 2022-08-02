Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, China launches ‘targeted military operations’

The US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has landed at Taipei airport in Taiwan. The symbolic trip has heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington. With Pelosi in Taiwan, the hostile rhetoric between the two global superpowers will likely intensify.

In a post on Twitter, Nancy Pelosi said that her visit “in no way contradicts longlasting United States policy,” adding that “America’s solidarity with the people of Taiwan is more important today than ever.”

First video of Nancy Pelosi in #Taiwan after landing. pic.twitter.com/G7xBr35OOn

She also underlined that the “discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our [the US] support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.

Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.

The government in Beijing has heavily criticised the visit by a high-profile American diplomat to the island, as China considers Taiwan its own renegade province.

#Taiwanese residents wearing yellow and blue masks greet Pelosi outside the airport. pic.twitter.com/iPzqiBLX49

Over the previous days, there has been a verbal exchange between Beijing and Washington. Prior to Pelosi’s visit, China has also been organising military exercises to demonstrate the strength of its military.

Pingtan #Fujian 186km from #taipei . The PLA undertaking live fire drills to warn the #USA & #Taiwan . pic.twitter.com/LjAmy8odON

The government in Beijing had previously stated that the visit would not be without consequences.

Chinese MFA Spokesperson Zhao Lijian gave more detail to the warning, explaining that because of Ms Pelosi’s status as the “No. 3 official of the US government”, a visit to Taiwan would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and warned that this would result in “very serious developments and consequences.”

In response to Pelosi’s visit, the Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch “targeted military operations”, China’s defence ministry said on Tuesday night.

Separately, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night and will test-launch conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan. This will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest, and northeast of Taiwan, long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missile test launches in the sea east of Taiwan.