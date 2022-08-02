Russia designates Azov Regiment as terrorist group

On Tuesday, Russia’s top court designated the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard as a terrorist group. This means that the soldiers from Azov whom the Russian invaders have taken as prisoners, may now face trial under stringent anti-terror laws and could be jailed for up to 20 years.

The Azov Regiment originated as a right-wing paramilitary unit organised to fight pro-Russian rebels in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region. According to the Regiment’s command, following its incorporation into the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a unit of the National Guard, Azov has undergone a transformation which has purged the most radical elements from within its ranks.

The Kremlin, which is peddling a narrative according to which Ukraine is controlled by a fascist regime, has used the unit’s past, as one of the talking points for justifying its invasion of Ukraine as a “special military operation” carried out with the intent of “da-nazifying” the country.

Putin’s regime claims, that the authorities in Kyiv had been carrying out genocide against the Russian-speaking population of eastern and southern Ukraine. The fact that the Azov Regiment is composed largely of Russian speakers from the area is hard to reconcile with what the Kremlin propaganda machine is trying to sell. And the fact that during the siege of Mariupol which lasted for over three months, Russian shelling claimed the lives of over 20,000 of the city’s largely Russian-speaking residents, belies the regime’s claim of coming to liberate the local population.

Being a thorn in Russia’s side for so long, numerous actors in the Russian propaganda machine and even the legislature have called for the Azov Regiment to be designated as a terrorist organisation, and for the exclusion of the POWs from the unit from prisoner exchange. Instead, Russian officials have been demanding that the Azov soldiers be tried as criminals, with some even calling for their death.

The Russian embassy in London went so far as to publish a tweet according to which soldiers from the Azov Regiment “deserve execution, but death not by firing squad but by hanging, because they’re not real soldiers. They deserve a humiliating death.”

💬#Azov militants deserve execution, but death not by firing squad but by hanging, because they’re not real soldiers. They deserve a humiliating death.

A married couple from #Mariupol tell how they were shelled by 🇺🇦forces from #Azovstal. #StopNaziUkraine https://t.co/jyQGEOJFYz

— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) July 29, 2022

Twitter’s administrators have deemed the tweet violates their website’s community standards but decided not to delete it, instead hiding it from public view, unless a user specifically opts to read it. This was done in recognition of the fact that it is “in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Under the Russian legal system, the Azov Regiment soldiers might face up to 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, officials in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, the Kremlin-backed separatist entity, said back in May that captured Azov Regiment fighters could face the death penalty under the self-proclaimed republic’s laws.

The death of dozens of Ukrainian POWs, the majority of them being from the Azov Regiment, at the POWs camp in Olenivka, has been blamed by the Russians and the Donetsk separatists on Ukrainian shelling, while the Ukrainian side claims that it was Russia that targeted the barracks within the camp into which the POWs were deliberately moved prior to the blast. Independent analyses of the images indicate that the explosion was neither caused by artillery fire nor a rocket attack, but instead by a thermobaric weapon placed within the compound.

The Azov Regiment has vowed retribution for the deaths of their soldiers who were taken prisoner, and in response to the ruling by the Russian court designating them a terrorist group, it stated, that Russia was looking for new justifications for war crimes, and urged the US State Department to designate Russia a terrorist state.