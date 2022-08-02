Poland’s exports to grow by 17.1 pct in 2022 says lobby

Poland’s exports will increase by 17.1 percent year on year in 2022, posting a slightly weaker growth than in 2021, the Polish Chamber of Commerce (KIG) said on Tuesday.

In 2021, the value of Poland’s exports was 18.7 percent higher compared to 2020.

“According to our estimates, exports in 2022 may reach EUR 328.1 billion and may increase by 17.1 percent on 2021,” KIG said, adding than in 2023 exports may go up by a further 15.3 percent to EUR 378.2 billion.

“In 2021, our export sales increased to EUR 280.2 billion from EUR 236.0 billion in 2020,” KIG also said. “The exports turned out to be visibly higher than what would have resulted from the economic sentiment at our main trade partners alone.”

According to KIG’s estimates, Poland’s exports reached EUR 27.8 billion in June 2022 and were up by 24.8 percent year on year.