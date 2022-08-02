Sri Lanka introduces QR code-based system to ration fuel

The authorities of crisis-hit Sri Lanka introduced a QR code-based system to ration fuel, which has been glaringly lacking in the island country.

In a bid to cope with its gigantic shortages, Sri Lanka has introduced the National Fuel Pass system. Petrol stations had queues of vehicles parked in front of them on Monday, the first day of the system being in force.

Having arrived at a station, the driver needs to present his vehicle’s QR code to the staff before pumping fuel. Only as much fuel can be put in the vehicle’s tank as much as its type allows for.

The motorists approached by Reuters spoke highly of the system, albeit 55-year-old autorickshaw driver Mohamed Amir complained that the quantity of fuel issued for his public transport vehicle was insufficient.

Shortages of fuel, food and other essentials are only some issues the 22-million population of Sri Lanka has been struggling with for months.