You are here
Home > News > Baltic Pipe opening September 29, official says

Baltic Pipe opening September 29, official says

Marcin Bielicki/PAP

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline to link Norwegian gas resources with Denmark and Poland will officially open on September 29, a government official said on Tuesday.

Marek Grobarczyk, a deputy infrastructure minister, wrote on Twitter that preparations were still underway on the pipeline’s compressor stations. In its initial phase the pipeline will forward 2-3 billion sqm of gas annually, and 10 billion sqm when when fully operable, he wrote.

Baltic Pipe is a joint venture by Danish and Polish gas operators Energinet and Gaz-System.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top