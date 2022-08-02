Baltic Pipe opening September 29, official says

Marcin Bielicki/PAP
The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline to link Norwegian gas resources with Denmark and Poland will officially open on September 29, a government official said on Tuesday.
Marek Grobarczyk, a deputy infrastructure minister, wrote on Twitter that preparations were still underway on the pipeline’s compressor stations. In its initial phase the pipeline will forward 2-3 billion sqm of gas annually, and 10 billion sqm when when fully operable, he wrote.
Baltic Pipe is a joint venture by Danish and Polish gas operators Energinet and Gaz-System.
