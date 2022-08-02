A Historic Opportunity for Ukraine and Poland

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which has now been going on for over six months, has demolished – and will continue to demolish – the existing political landscape of Europe.

The Mistakes

The irresponsible, disillusioned, and self-destructive policies of the original EU member states, especially Germany’s stance which has consisted of pumping billions of euros into Russia in exchange for energy and raw materials, have collapsed. The international goals and “relations” between Russia and Europe – directed irreversibly by German “leadership” – are already falling apart in real time. And Germany will only continue to torpedo relations further as they’ve done since the conflict began by pretending to provide aid and relief to Ukraine.

A quintessential historic paradox occurred just four years ago when then President of the United States, Donald Trump, publicly and explicitly accused Germany of their intentional and extremely dangerous dependence on Russian energy. His statement led to immediate accusations of being pro-Putin. However, Mr Trump continued, claiming Germany’s policy created a threatening situation for Eastern and Central Europe, and therefore in a broader sense for all of the Western world.

On July 11, 2018 The Washington Post reported on a meeting of Donald Trump with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and presented the American president’s stance: “‘We have to talk about the billions and billions of dollars that’s being paid to the country we’re supposed to be protecting you against,’ Trump said, referring to European purchases of Russian natural gas.”

In that same meeting, Mr Trump further clarified, “Germany is totally controlled by Russia, because they will be getting from 60 to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline.”

The Washington Post concluded: “President Trump ripped into NATO allies Wednesday, slamming Germany for its dependence on Russian energy and demanding that nations double their military spending commitments.” Unfortunately, Mr Trump’s words did not cause any changes in the German position. Far from it. In fact, with its policies in full swing, Germany continued creating a monster they knew only too well.

Two years later, when Joe Biden became president, the already dangerous situation worsened almost immediately. “The Biden Administration’s decision to acquiesce to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is a historic mistake,” claimed Daniel Kochis, a senior policy analyst for European affairs in the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom.

His stance was hardly an isolated voice. Permitting the completion of Nord Stream 2 became an explicit green light for Putin that not only paved the way for Russian influence, but emboldened his instinct to commence active aggression.

The Polish Perspective

It’s important to emphasize that neither Western European politicians nor American administrations – especially the current one – were able to appreciate the threat posed by Putin and Russia. Trump’s opposition was unique, exemplary, and more a testament to his political identity than a keen geopolitical policy initiative.

But in Poland, the awareness of Russian imperialism’s immense danger has been instrumental – downright instinctual – since at least the end of the 18th century, when Poland lost its independence for 123 years, primarily a result of Russian policy and influence. In the 20th century, Poland managed to fend off the Soviet attack in the victorious Polish-Bolshevik War (1919-1921), but lost sovereignty when attacked by Hitler and Stalin jointly in 1939, ultimately succumbing to Soviet communism after World War II until 1989.

Historically, Poland experienced Russian imperialism like no other country in the world. It’s no wonder there’s a unique sensitivity to Russia’s actions, especially strong when the German state becomes Russia’s partner, whether indirectly or implicitly.

In August 2008 when Georgia was attacked by Russia, then President of Poland Lech Kaczyński said these memorable words: “Today Georgia, tomorrow Ukraine, the day after tomorrow the Baltic states, and then maybe it’ll be time for my country, for Poland.”

Two years later, the chairman of the ruling party in Poland, Mr Kaczyński’s twin brother Jarosław Kaczyński, wrote, “Moscow’s neo-imperial foreign policy does not arouse counter-reaction on the part of the largest political players in Europe and America. Closer bilateral cooperation between the largest European countries and Russia, dictated by economic considerations, brings with it serious political consequences and diminishes the importance of the European Union.”

This simple diagnosis turned out to be utterly correct, though fiercely attacked by politicians of the current opposition, then in power. When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and actively supported pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, the worst fears began to materialise.

The Breaking Point

That was the tipping point, the breaking point, an all-encompassing historic moment in Ukrainian-Russian relations that redefined every aspect. Because from that moment on, Putin’s neo-imperialism shaped the modern consciousness of the Ukrainian people.

No matter how the current invasion and conflict turns out, for millions of Ukrainians it will become the most significant experience of their national, cultural, and personal history. Not only will Russian violence, cruelty, unjustified aggression, and indisputable war crimes be recorded in Ukrainian minds for generations, but it will also irreversibly filter the image of modern Russian society and their leader Putin.

On the other hand, in contrast to the perceived and practical Russian “betrayal,” Ukrainians clearly acknowledge and appreciate the active help Poland is giving them during their most challenging times – military support, humanitarian aid, and political realignment. The kindness and care shown to millions of Ukrainian refugees in Poland speaks volumes about conscientious mutual relations.

In the first three months after the beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine, individual Polish citizens spent more than USD 2 billion from their own pockets to aid Ukrainians. Combined with public expenditure in the form of charitable NGOs and domestic community outreach, the total sum for these purposes easily exceeded USD 5 billion, roughly one percent of the GDP. On an individual level that means that at any given moment as much as 70 percent of adult Poles were involved in helping.

The attitude of Poland as a state and Poles as a society is exemplary, especially in light of Russia’s neo-imperial aggression against the independent nation of Ukraine.

Quite simply, Poland and Ukraine now have a common mortal enemy. That fact creates a unique opportunity. It binds the nations closer than ever before. And it highlights the reality that one way or another this war will end one day – like any war in human history – and 40 million Ukrainians will continue to be Poland’s nearest neighbours.

The Common Goals

Even today, positive endeavours abound for Poland and Ukraine. These are opportunities that seemingly appear every few hundred years: building mutual regional and international relations from scratch – based entirely on a new reality, new principles, and new objectives.

So what can be done? What should be done? And what can – and should – be the consequences?

A formal union? Of course not.

But keep in mind that a “union” would have historical precedent – the union of Poland and Lithuania in 1569. It’s worth remembering the wisdom and foresight of the ancestors who sealed colossal political and prototypical economic success with their decision.

Whatever the road ahead, it’s about wisely and carefully pursuing common goals. The intrinsic, instinctual, and infinite goals that remain simple, logical, and necessary: national security and economic development. They’re irrevocably tied precisely because one cannot be achieved without the other.

When the war ends – and it will – it’s these common experiences happening on a daily basis that can lead the way to mutual cooperation. But sentiments alone, even those derived from tragic wartime experience, are definitely not enough. In order for long-term co-existence to be possible – for Ukraine to join Europe through Poland and in alliance with Poland – it’s absolutely necessary to be working out and applying bold solutions on both sides of the border. Active general development and a specific legislative foundation will be beneficial to both societies and both countries.

This project, so to speak, is not only significant in the here and now, but essential for the future. Poland’s status and Ukraine’s survival depend on it. Despite mainstream rhetoric, the European Union won’t be rushing to accept Ukraine in its ranks any time soon. Therefore, it’s up to Poland and Ukraine to begin the process by actively and explicitly basing Polish-Ukrainian cooperation on principles similar to those of the EU.

And it’s already happening. For example, the Ukrainian parliament recently and unanimously adopted the presidential law on the “special status” of Polish citizens.

The regulations have given Poles a reciprocal status similar to those adopted for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland since May this past year. Poles will be able to legally reside in Ukrainian territory for 18 months without any additional formalities or qualifications. Poles will also have the right to work or run a business without special permits, to study abroad, and utilize comprehensive medical services. These are exactly the kind of mutually preferential treatments that can and should define Polish-Ukrainian relations going forward.

Close cooperation – primarily economic and consequently political – will become a sensible antidote to Russian imperialism and Germany’s postmodern pacifist tendency to base its prosperity on relations with Russia, both of which have become clearly dangerous for Europe. And Russia’s redefined and reinvigorated neo-imperialism will not subside with Putin’s passing. Far from it. These political postures are time-tested and permanent for Russia – they always have been and always will be – and therefore Germany’s dependence and fait accompli toward Russia is just as enduring. The result is simple and straightforward: Russia and therefore Germany are a constant threat to Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states.

The Chances

Poland and Ukraine as nation-states have a total population of roughly 80 million people (similar to Germany’s population) and territories with an area of over 350,000 square miles. These numbers illustrate the colossal potential for economic development that could reinvigorate capitalism. In concrete terms, Ukraine offers lower labour costs – proven spontaneously by the influx of millions of Ukrainian workers to Poland in recent years, a phenomenon that’s rallied the economy – allowing Poland to find countless markets in Ukraine.

But the single most significant aspect isn’t a statistic or a GDP or a systemic regulatory reality. It’s something else entirely. And it can’t be measured. But it’s the “X-factor” and it’s absolutely essential. Both Polish and Ukrainian society are in a distinct phase of accelerated development. The people have what Americans call “drive.” It’s the instinctual belief and determination for success, the necessary and practical readiness for effort, and the understanding of the positive effects of hard work on a global level.

Poland’s economic success the last two decades resulted almost entirely from the release of human entrepreneurship and innovation – and its endless potential – which was categorically suppressed under communism. And Ukrainians possess that immense potential no less and maybe even more, though they’re now enduring the “Polish 90s,” that chaotic transition from socialism to capitalism that occurred in the previous century. Ukraine is dealing with immense political transitions only compounded by the Internet, by social media, by globalisation, by Amazon, Google, Apple, or any of the 21st century commercial juggernauts – all costs and benefits that Poland simply didn’t encounter years ago.

But in terms of human potential – innovation, diligence, ambition, and the X-factor – Poland and Ukraine could become an immense power… Together. And it all depends on it. By working together, they can release infinitely more human potential and global positioning than if done so alone.

And that may be the reason there are doubts even now…

Because Polish-Ukrainian cooperation would raise concerns and red-flags not only from Russia, but from a number of Western European countries, especially Germany, for which the economic and political progress and development of Poland and Ukraine are considered a “challenge” or even a “threat.”

Therefore, the success of these plans depends to a large extent on the interests of the United States – whether the US favours a strengthened Polish-Ukrainian alliance – because everyone knows without American support, Ukrainians would have given up defending their country long ago.

Whoever will be in power in American politics after the midterm congressional elections this fall and the presidential elections in 2024 should understand that Germany’s role in American global politics has changed. Permanently. The German state cannot and should not be trusted intrinsically or indefinitely – it always ends badly.

The 20th century should’ve convinced us, but the 21st century is already proving it.

The United States needs – and will always need – a stable and militarily effective European foothold in Eastern Europe. Be it political, economic, military, strategic, or even cultural, Poland – and now perhaps Ukraine – can and should be the foundation for Western values on Russia’s borders for years to come.

The 20th century could’ve been our first chance; the 21st century must be our second.

American aid to Ukraine is already passing through Poland. Military and economic strength is secured in Polish territory. Permanent silos for Ukrainian grain will find new locations in Poland should Ukraine lose the use of Black Sea ports. American gas, delivered to Polish gas terminals, will be able to pass through Poland to other countries for the foreseeable future.

All these developments prove the road leading Ukraine to Europe – and away from Russia – can, should, and will pass through Poland.

The 20th century let Poland down in irreversible ways. So let’s make sure Poland’s positioning, potential, and power serve not only to help Ukraine, but in so doing, live up to and embody Western values in the 21st century.