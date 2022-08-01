US to send USD 550 mln of new weapons to Ukraine

The United States announced Monday a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine’s forces fighting Russia, including ammunition for the increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery guns.

The new USD 550 mln package will “include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as HIMARS, as well as ammunition” for artillery, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

This brings the total of military assistance committed to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office to more than USD 8 bn, he said.

’Height of irresponsibility’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Russia’s actions around Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant “the height of irresponsibility,” accusing Moscow of using it as a “nuclear shield” in attacks on Ukrainian forces.

Russia was previously accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhia plant in March as its forces took it over in the first weeks of its invasion of Ukraine.