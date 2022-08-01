Business Arena 01.08

On Monday’s episode, our host Sascha Fahrbach kicked off the show with our main stories which were: the pros and cons of a strong US dollar, and the first grain shipment leaving Ukraine after months of Russian blockades.

A strong US dollar has several advantages and disadvantages. It benefits some but negatively impacts others. It extends pain in emerging-market currencies. With the dollar still rallying, currencies in Hungary, Poland and elsewhere are hurting.

We discussed all the financial impacts with Piotr Matys, Senior FX Analyst at In Touch Capital Markets.

What’s more…

-Ukraine marked the first shipment of grain since Russia’s invasion, signifying a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons of grain piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies.

-Germany is anonymously buying gold in Poland. The weak Polish zloty (PLN), and thus Euro exchange rate is favourable for foreigners. In Germany transactions above EUR 2,000 must be reported to the tax office, meanwhile, in Poland, one can buy gold anonymously up to the amount of EUR 15,000. If a buyer remains in the Schengen area, they can freely transport gold across the Polish border duty-free.

-The United States and Japan have decided to launch a new joint international semiconductor research hub, Japanese Trade Minister Hagiuda Koichi said at a press conference in Washington. Both nations agreed during bilateral economic talks to work on joint research for next-generation semiconductors to establish a secure source of the vital components.

-Olaf Scholz’s government was slow to react when Russia squeezed gas supplies. Now cities are cutting back on lighting and hot water in a bid to avert disaster.