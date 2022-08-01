World News 01.08

Every year, on August 1, Poland’s capital city and the rest of the country observe the “W Hour” to commemorate the beginning of the Warsaw Rising with this year being no different. Meanwhile, in accordance with the UN-brokered agreement, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the Black Sea port of Odesa and was en route to Istanbul.

78th anniversary of the Warsaw Rising

Map of Warsaw holds a place where the stories of those who fought 78 years ago are gathered. Maps, documents, pictures and even weapons – they all form a special site which captivates tourists from all over the world.

First ship with Ukrainian grain departs

In accordance with the UN-brokered agreement, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the Black Sea port of Odesa and was en route to Istanbul. This gave some people hope that an impending worldwide food crisis could be avoided.

Shelling in southern Ukraine

It is the 159th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The aggressor’s offensive is focused on the south of the country, where Ukrainian soldiers continue to resist the aggressor, despite not being as well equipped.

Putin’s former ally hospitalised

Anatoly Chubais, a well-known post-Soviet reformer who departed Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine, is reportedly receiving extensive care in a hospital in Europe with a rare immunological condition. The case raises questions because other Vladimir Putin’s opponents have been the victims of poisoning attacks, frequently outside of Russia.

Pressure rising in the Balkans

The president of Serbia urged “everyone to attempt to preserve the peace at virtually any cost” after Kosovo police said they had shut down two border crossings in the north of the country. Although similar shutdowns have taken place in the past, in this instance the authorities in Belgrade tackled the matter with grave seriousness.

Latvian energy under threat

Russian energy giant Gazprom has suspended gas supplies to Latvia and has drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline. However, the Lithuanian president has mentioned that his country will not be short of gas in winter.

Boiling tensions in Taiwan

The US House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, landed in Singapore, following her brief stop in Honolulu. Meanwhile, her office made her visit to Taiwan official and thus sparked fury from the officials of the Chinese Communist Party.