‘Freedom is not given forever’: Warsaw Rising insurgent for TVP World

“Freedom is not given forever,” Stefan Meissner, an insurgent of the Warsaw Uprising, told TVP World on the 78th anniversary of this historic event.

As our guest points out, Poles today are very lucky to be living in a wholly free and democratic country. “Those are the values which you have to guard,” Mr Meissner stressed, asked to pass this message on to future generations.

“What is happening right now in Ukraine… If we were not a part of united Europe and NATO, it could have easily happened in Poland,” he stated, emphasising the importance of the country’s membership and alliance with various international organisations.

