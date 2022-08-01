Eastern Express 01.08

Today on Eastern Express, we take as our focus the tension between Russia’s historical policy since Vladimir Putin took power, and today’s present reality. We will look at how the Kremlin portrays the history of Poland – since the restoration of independence and the Polish-Soviet War, the aggression of the Third Reich and the USSR overpowering Poland in September 1939, the events of WWII, the activities of the Home Army of Poland and the Warsaw Uprising.

Poland is without doubt one of the most important targets for attack by interests of the Russian historical narrative, which after two decades under Vladimir Putin’s rule is reverting to Stalinist schemes, stereotypes, propaganda clichés and now common lies regarding Poland and its recent history.

The disinformation began with the restoration of independence in Poland and the Polish-Bolshevik war. The abolishing of Polish sovereignty following WWII and the imposition of a communist regime which followed, subordinating Poland to the USSR – which instead is conveniently called by the Russians ‘liberation’ from German rule.

The fate of Bolshevik prisoners of war, detained during the war waged in 1919-1920, is actually another element of false historical policy.

Russian sources state that of the 157,000 POWs, no less than 25,000-28,000, or about 18 percent, had died. The message portrayed was that the POWs were denied medical assistance, kept in unheated and damp rooms, and starved.

Attributing the deaths of thousands of Soviet POWs to Poland again testifies to a search since the 1990s for something that could be somehow equated and represented with Soviet war crimes in Katyn in 1940, where thousands of Polish officers were executed. In reality, no such events exist, for unlike Soviet Russia – Poland didn’t have war crimes on the menu.

Two years ago, Moscow published alleged documents from WWII.

According to Moscow, these materials ‘prove’ among other things, murder of Jews and Ukrainians in Warsaw by the Polish resistance movement – the Home Army – and contradict claims that the Soviets did not provide any help to the insurgents.

Accusations against the Home Army of murdering minorities are part of the Russian propaganda offensive. We know from research – ironically enough, also by Russian historians – that there was an order from Stalin to halt at the Vistula, and leave it up to Hitler to deal with the uprising.

Hence, the entry of Soviet troops into Warsaw in January 1945 was not a ‘liberation’ of the capital, but the end of one occupation passing into the hands off a new dictatorship.

To shed more light on the issue we were joined by Wojciech Konończuk, Deputy Director of the Centre for Eastern Studies.

What’s more…

-Russian gas producer Gazprom has stated that it has stopped sending gas to Latvia, after accusing it of violating supply conditions. In response, the Baltic country reported the move would have little impact on its gas supplies.

-The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has approved a new updated maritime doctrine which describes the country’s coastline borders and names NATO and the United States as Russia’s primary adversaries. The decree, signed on July 31 in St. Petersburg during celebrations commemorating Navy Day, entered into force immediately.

-In a recent statement, The International Committee of the Red Cross has condemned the attack on a prison where more than 50 Ukrainian POWs have lost their lives. Russia has been trying to accuse Ukraine of killing its own troops, yet evidence points to Moscow as being the perpetrator.

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the government had decided on the mandatory evacuation of people in eastern Donetsk oblast. The region remains a site of intense fighting against Russian invading forces.