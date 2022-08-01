Polish capital comes to standstill honouring Warsaw Rising

At 5 pm, August 1, 2022, the normally busy streets of Warsaw and of other Polish cities and towns, came to a solemn standstill – a moment of silence amplified solely by the air raid sirens marking the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising – the battle fought by Warsaw citizens for their beloved city, for Poland, Europe and the universality of human dignity.

Poland marks 78th anniversary of Warsaw Rising outbreak

The largest underground military operation in German-occupied Europe – the Warsaw Rising – broke out 78 years ago. For 63 days, the insurgents put…

Crowds gathered at the Roman Dmowski Roundabout in central Warsaw. People, families and children – not only from Poland’s capital but coming from across the country for this special occasion – were waving flags while observing the moment of silence.

In various districts of the city, veterans of the Warsaw Uprising and public figures paid tribute to those who died fighting arms in hands that memorable Summer of 1944.

Photo: PAP

“The whole of Poland pays tribute to Warsaw insurgents today,” the Chancellery of the Polish President wrote on social media.

Just before the sirens sounded, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak laid flowers at the grave of General Antoni Chruściel, the commander of the Warsaw District of the Home Army and the commander of all the Polish forces fighting against the Germans in the uprising.

At 5 pm, Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Deputy PM and Culture Minister Piotr Gliński, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, lower house Speaker Elżbieta Witek and Warsaw city officials, paid tribute to the heroic insurgents at the Gloria Victis [Glory to the Defeated] memorial in Warsaw’s Powązki Military Cemetery, where 4,000-4,500 of them are buried.

The Warsaw Uprising was the largest underground military operation in German-occupied Europe. On August 1 – 1944, around 40,000-50,000 insurgents took part in the fighting.

Planned for lasting only several days, the uprising ended up lasting over two months. During the fighting in Warsaw, about 18,000 insurgents lost their lives and 25,000 were wounded. Losses among the civilian population were huge and amounted to approximately 180,000.

After the Warsaw Uprising was finally crushed, about 500,000 surviving residents were forced to evacuate, and Warsaw was all but completely and systematically razed to the ground.