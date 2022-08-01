Minister says labour market in good condition

The situation on Poland's labour market is better than a year ago, said Marlena Malag, the labour minister, as she quoted the latest unemployment data from Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency.

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

“Eurostat has confirmed the stable situation on the labour market in Poland,” Malag said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Eurostat reported that Poland’s unemployment was at 2.7 percent in June, unchanged from May.

“Once again we found ourselves in second place in the European Union when it comes to unemployment,” the minister said. “Only the Czech Republic posted a better result at 2.4 percent and Germany came third at 2.8 percent.

“Meanwhile, the EU average is 6 percent,” she said.

Malag also praised the improvement in the jobless rate among people under the age of 25, where the rate went down to 8.6 percent in June 2022 from 12.9 percent in June 2021.

“The Polish labour market is in a much better condition than most European Union countries, and this is despite having accepted a huge number of Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war,” Malag said.

Quoting Poland’s Central Statistical Office’s (GUS) data, which showed a 4.9 percent unemployment in June, the minister said that the result was the best in 32 years.

GUS unemployment data are usually less optimistic than Eurostat’s because the EU bureau does not count as unemployed people who are actively seeking jobs and are likely to find them.