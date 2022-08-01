EU calls for talks between Kosovo and Serbia after border tensions

The European Union said on Monday everyone involved in the latest border tensions between Kosovo and Serbia should remain calm, and called for dialogue and negotiations.

The Lead Spokesperson of the European Commission for Foreign Affairs, Peter Stano said all ongoing issues between Serbia and Kosovo needed to be addressed by way of EU-backed talks.

On Sunday, Kosovo closed two border crossings in the volatile north after local Serbs blocked roads and fired shots at police in protest to an order forcing Serb car licence plates to switch to Kosovan licence plates within two months.

❗️The #NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR (Kosovo Force) has described the situation in northern municipalities of #Kosovo as "tense"

…and is prepared to intervene "if stability is jeopardised, in accordance with its mandate…" https://t.co/8UYdEXi3Zc

Fourteen years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, some 50,000 Serbs in the north still use licence plates and documents issued by Serbian authorities, refusing to recognise the Pristina government and its institutions.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the nation and called for peace

"We have held talks with representatives of Serbian people from Kosovo and Metohija, we will try to keep the peace, I ask Albanians to change their minds and I ask Serbs don’t succumb to provocations." pic.twitter.com/vaHNQLSmN6

Following tensions on Sunday and consultations with US and EU ambassadors, the government said it will delay its plans to require Serbs to register for new licence plates issued by Pristina to September 1.

The two countries committed to dialogue in 2013, encouraged by the European Union to try and resolve outstanding issues but little progress has been made.