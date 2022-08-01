Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.7 pct in June

Poland's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in June 2022 from the previous month, Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, reported on Monday.

According to Eurostat, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, went down to 6.6 percent in June, unchanged from May.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in June 2022 from 5.1 percent in May 2022.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.