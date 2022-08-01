Nearly 18 pct of Poles mull economic emigration

Almost one in five Poles are thinking of leaving Poland to find a job abroad, a recent study shows.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Almost one in five Poles are thinking of leaving Poland to find a job abroad, a recent study shows.

In a July survey conducted by researcher ARC Rynek i Opinia for Ci Group, 17.8 percent of respondents said they were considering economic emigration in the next year, as compared to 16.1 percent in the 2021 study.

The research also showed that since last year’s study, the percentage of people undecided as to whether they want to stay in the country or leave to work abroad has increased fivefold from 2.7 percent to 14.6 percent.

“Despite the successive waves of the pandemic and the unstable economic situation around the world, many Poles still consider leaving the country in search of better wages, which can be explained by rising inflation, an increase in living costs and a general feeling of instability,” the managing director of Gi Group Temporary & Permanent Recruitment, Anna Wesolowska, said in a comment on the survey results.

“Much food for thought is the significant, almost fivefold increase in the undecided, people whose vision of going abroad for work has already germinated. If we add these nearly 15 percent to almost 18 percent already contemplating (the economic emigration – PAP), the prospect of staff shortages in the domestic labour market will be even clearer,” she added.

Most people who have emigration plans are in the 25-44 age group (56 pct), of whom 60 percent are men and 40 percent are women.

Germany remains the most frequently chosen direction for economic emigration of Poles as indicated by 31.9 percent of respondents.

The Netherlands came second with 17.9 percent interested in working there, followed by Great Britain (6.4 percent).

The survey was carried out on a sample of 1,022 people using the CAWI method (self-completed online questionnaire).