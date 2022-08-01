Current coronavirus wave slowing down in Poland

On Monday morning, 618 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, Waldemar Kraska told Radio Gdansk, quoting the Health Ministry data.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland has started to see a slowdown in the current coronavirus wave, a deputy health minister said on Monday.

“It seems that it is not much, but we always compare the result to last week,” he said and added that for several days the ministry has been observing an increase of several percent in infection numbers. “Today it is an increase of about five percent, compared to the previous Sunday. However, we can see a decisive slowdown of the wave,” he noted.

“I hope it will be a constant trend. However, the pandemic has surprised us many times. This week will show us where we are in the pandemic. This summer wave that we are having is now slowing down,” the deputy minister said.

He also said that during this wave of the pandemic, the ministry had adopted “a different philosophy than with the previous ones.” “WHO (World Health Organization) did not recommend population tests. We focused only on hospitalisations, and are seeing a reduction in the number of people who require hospital treatment,” Kraska said.

He added that the omicron variant meant that during this wave virtually everyone had come into contact with the coronavirus. “We have all come across the disease. Our bodies have produced a certain number of antibodies. Our research shows that 91 percent of Poles now have immunity,” said the deputy minister.