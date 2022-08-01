Russia bars Red Cross from entering site of attack on Ukrainian POWs: study

Russia threw a spanner in the efforts of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross aimed at investigating the nature of an unidentified July 28 armed clash in the Olenivka penal colony.

Although the Russian Ministry of Defence officially had invited experts, on July 30, from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to investigate the attack, the ICRC had received no access to the prison on July 31.

In an explosion in the Olenivka prison, at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war perished and 130 were wounded, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor-general. The Ukrainian army believes that the defenders of the Mariupol Azovstal were among the prisoners of the Olenivka site, which was attacked by Russian forces. Moscow attempted to shift the blame on Ukraine.

Furthermore, Russian authorities have not responded to Ukrainian requests to return the bodies of deceased Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs), Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk said.

As shown by an examination of satellite imagery dated July 27 carried out by open-source intelligence analyst Oliver Alexander, open graves could be seen at the Olenivka prison. Satellite imagery acquired on July 29 appeared to show that the same graves had been covered.

As reported by the Institute for the Study of War, investigative journalism group Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins stated that lower resolution satellite imagery indicates ground disturbances after July 18 and prior to July 21, suggesting that the Russians may have planned the incident in advance.