Kosovo postpones decision on documents, car plates affecting Serbs

Following a meeting with the US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier, the Kosovar government decided to delay the implementation of the law, which sparked a standoff with Serbia, for a month.

Tensions rise on Serbia-Kosovo border, machine gun fire reported

Prishtina changed its mind after Ambassador Hovenier asked for the delay in the name of the US. He said that the decisions of the Kosovar government were fair but owing to an ensuing misunderstanding between Serbia and Kosovo, the situation had escalated. The diplomat also said that the US government would cooperate with the EU in order to resolve the conflict.

In a statement sent to the press, the Kosovar government condemned the roadblocks set up by Serbians in Kosovo and the shootouts. The government said that all of the roadblocks would be dismantled.

The law in question would require vehicles with Serbian licence plates entering the country to replace them with local numbers. It mirrors a similar policy already introduced in Serbia. The policy particularly affects ethnic Serbs living in Kosovo.

Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the war in 1999 with acronyms of Kosovo cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Prishtina), or UR (Urosevac).

The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.

Once the law is enacted, Kosovo will require those plates to be replaced by Kosovar-issued plates with the “RKS” acronym for the Republic of Kosovo.

Originally scheduled to enter into force on August 1, the law would compel travellers arriving from Serbia to have their Serbian-issued documents exchanged for new entry-exit identification documents issued by Prishtina, valid for three months.

Tensions on the border

The tense situation led to the closing of some border crossings and deployment of additional police units to the border between the two states.

Late on July 31, Kosovo police announced that they had closed border crossings in Jarinje and Brnjak for travel and vehicle circulation because of the blockades set up by protesters.

“All citizens are notified to use other border points for circulation,” Kosovar police said.

The dispute over vehicles erupted in September 2021 after Kosovar authorities ordered all drivers entering Kosovo from Serbia to use temporary, 60-day, printed licence plates in response to measures in Serbia against drivers from Kosovo that have been in place since 2008, when the country declared independence from Belgrade.

At that time, Serbs from northern Kosovo blocked the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings with vehicles and makeshift barricades, while Kosovo’s government sent in police units and Serbian military jets and helicopters flew around the border area in a show of force.

Kosovan independence

Serbia does not recognise Kosovo’s independence or its right to impose rules and regulations such as registering cars and trucks. Most EU countries recognise Kosovo, though Russia and China, allies of Serbia, do not.

The EU has tried to broker a dialogue between the two Balkan neighbours for over a decade, but so far the efforts have failed to achieve a normalisation of ties.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has said Kosovo will formally apply to become a member of the European Union by the end of 2022 despite concerns over tensions with Serbia, also an EU aspirant.