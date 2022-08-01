LIVE: 159th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 159th day of the war in Ukraine dawns, following the Ukrainian government’s ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region where fierce fighting with Russia continues.

07:57 CEST



#Russian occupiers shelled #Mykolaiv last night. pic.twitter.com/ZYMMEzk7sg

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 1, 2022

07:34 CEST



Anatoly Chubais, who quit his post

as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, has been

hospitalised in Europe with a rare autoimmune disorder that

attacks the nervous system, a Russian journalist quoted him as

saying.

07:16 CEST

UK military intelligence said Russia was likely reallocating a significant number of its forces from the northern Donbas sector to southern Ukraine.

07:00 CEST

The first ships under the grain agreement will arrive in #Istanbul port on 3 August.

According to CNN Turk, the first caravan will include 16 dry cargo ships carrying #Ukrainian grain and their final destination will be African countries. pic.twitter.com/tnUC4ZGecl

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 1, 2022