Ukraine will never forget Poland’s help, says Kyiv mayor

Klitschko thanked Warsaw authorities for the distinction in a recorded speech played during a ceremonial session of Warsaw Council. His brother Vladimir received the award in Warsaw on his behalf.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Ukraine will never forget the help from Poland in the current situation of Russian aggression, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said while accepting the title of Honorary Citizen of Warsaw.

Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, also said that only together could the aggressor be defeated.

The mayor of Kyiv said he considered the award to be for all the people of Kyiv and for the courage of the whole Ukrainian nation in the face of Russia’s invasion.

“We are fighting for our freedom, for the right to live in a democratic, free country,” he said in the video. “Today we are defending not only our own independence and European choice, but we are also defending the democracy, stability and security of the whole of Europe.”

The mayor of Kyiv gave his assurance that his country would never surrender and would fight Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “barbarians, who are trying to destroy the country and nation by committing genocide.”

He said Poland knew what that meant and well understood what Russia was doing in Ukraine. He added that he was grateful for the help, care and sensitivity during a difficult time.

“Ukraine will never forget it,” Klitschko said.