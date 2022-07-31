Ukrainian harvest could be halved by war, Zelenskyy warns

Ukraine’s president said on Sunday that the country’s harvest could be half its usual due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, one of his country’s goals remains to prevent a global food crisis caused by the ongoing war.

Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less. Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively.

— Володимир Зеленський (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) July 31, 2022

Earlier in July, Ukrainian authorities accused the Russian forces of deliberately destroying the wheat crops that farmers were able to cultivate this year.

Photographer for AP Yevheniy Maloletka: "This is what the Ukrainian front line and the border with Russia look like now. Russian troops are shelling Ukrainian grain fields and do not allow the firefighters and farmers themselves to put out the fire."

— Euromaidan Press July 31, 2022

Ukraine, a key global supplier of grains, has struggled to get its product to buyers due to a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

An agreement signed under the stewardship of the UN and Turkey on July 22 provides for safe passage for ships carrying grain out of three southern Ukrainian ports.

Speaking in one of those ports on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said Ukraine was ready to start shipping grain and was hopeful the first ships would leave by the end of the week.

Exports to start soon

Meanwhile, as announced by a spokesperson for the Turkish President, the possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine’s ports on Monday, August 1, is high.

Ibrahim Kalin added that the joint coordination centre in Istanbul would probably complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.