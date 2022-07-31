Protesters occupy Iraqi parliament

Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr penetrated Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Saturday, occupying parliament with no plan to leave and deepening a months-long political standoff.

It is the second time in days that supporters of the firebrand Shiite cleric have forced their way into the legislative chamber, after October elections failed to lead to the formation of a government.

“The demonstrators announce a sit-in until further notice,” Mr Sadr’s movement said in a brief statement to journalists carried by state news agency INA.

"Here For A Revolution": Iraq Protesters Occupy Parliament Again https://t.co/IbaS7GmtuC pic.twitter.com/ya1ZunRuaC

— SingleBuchi (@singlebuchi) July 31, 2022

In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, government formation has involved complex negotiations since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Supporters of Moqtada Sadr, who once led a militia against US and Iraqi government forces, oppose a rival, pro-Iran Shiite bloc’s pick for prime minister – Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The post conventionally goes to a figure from Iraq’s Shiite majority.

#WATCH: Thousands of followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-#Sadr have stormed into #Iraq’s parliament to protest government formation efforts lead by his rivals from #Iran-backed groupshttps://t.co/dWHqsyW9FT pic.twitter.com/Nue01btp1Z

— Arab News (@arabnews) July 30, 2022

Mr Sadr’s bloc emerged from elections in October as the biggest parliamentary faction, but was still far short of a majority. The mercurial cleric is now using street protests to pile pressure on his political opponents.

Demonstrators inside the legislature waved Iraqi flags and pictures of the cleric. They crowded the chamber, where some sat at lawmakers’ desks while others milled about, raising their mobile phones to film the occupation.

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, gather inside the Iraqi parliament hall after they stormed the 'Green Zone' in Baghdad, Iraq, 30 July 2022. 📷️ epa / Ahmed Jalil#Iraq #parliament #epaimages pic.twitter.com/dVq69p0ZgP

— european pressphoto agency (@epaphotos) July 30, 2022

Outside, protesters erected a large tent as they settled in, with volunteers delivering hot meals and bottled water.