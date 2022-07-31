Ukraine’s Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia.

In a late-night television address, Mr Zelenskyy also said that hundreds of thousands of people still remaining in combat zones in the larger Donbas region, which contains Donetsk as well as the neighbouring Luhansk region, needed to leave.

“The more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill,” he said, adding that residents who left the area would be given compensation.

“Many refuse to leave but it still needs to be done… If you have the opportunity, please talk to those who still remain in the combat zones in Donbas. Please convince them that it is necessary to leave,” the President urged.

#Zelenskyy called on #Ukrainians to urgently evacuate the territory of #Donbas. "The more people will leave #Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill," he said. pic.twitter.com/FtqUl4vrqn

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 31, 2022

Separately, domestic Ukrainian media outlets quoted Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying the evacuation needed to take place before winter begins since the region’s natural gas supplies had been destroyed.

It is not the first time Ukrainian authorities have called for civilians to evacuate areas they control in Donetsk, and John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, told Reuters it could be due to expectations of heavier fighting rather than fuel shortages.

He said he did not expect Russia to capture the rest of Donetsk given the longer logistics lines they would need and the Ukrainian forces’ use of advanced long-range artillery and rocket systems provided by the United States and others.

Moreover, defence and intelligence officials from Britain, which has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Moscow invaded the country on February 24, portrayed Russian forces as struggling to maintain momentum.

On Friday, the British Defence Ministry described the Russian government as “growing desperate”, having lost tens of thousands of soldiers in the war. British MI6 foreign intelligence agency chief Richard Moore added on Twitter that Russia is “running out of steam.”

Running out of steam… https://t.co/bExZXZ3l3z

— Richard Moore (@ChiefMI6) July 30, 2022