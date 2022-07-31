LIVE: 158th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Saturday, Ukraine’s government has decided on a mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region,
scene of fierce fighting with Russia.
07:18 CEST
#Zelenskyy called on #Ukrainians to urgently evacuate the territory of #Donbas. "The more people will leave #Donetsk region now, the fewer people the Russian army will have time to kill," he said. pic.twitter.com/FtqUl4vrqn
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 31, 2022
